Top ANC leaders ready for KZN elective conference

DURBAN — ANC KwaZulu-Natal bigwigs have arrived at the Olive Convention Centre where the 9th African National Congress provincial elective conference is expected to start on Friday afternoon. As the registration process got under way at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, the conference that was scheduled to begin at 10am was delayed.

ANC NEC members roamed around the venue ensuring that everything was in order. NEC members present at the conference include Bheki Cele, Lindiwe Sisulu, Gwen Ramokgopa, Nocawe Mafu and Nomvula Mokonyane, as well as eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, were among other senior members present at the venue. MEC for economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs at the ninth ANC KZN provincial conference. Speaking to the Daily News, Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Ravi Pillay said that he was excited to be part of the elective conference.

“We arrived early here because we respect time. We understand that the ANC is a big movement and we saw even last night that this was going to be a big and good conference”. Asked if he was not worried about possible changes in leadership after the conference, Pillay said he wasn’t bothered, because this would be a democratic elective conference where the will of the people would prevail. INKOSI Phathisizwe Chiliza, the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leaders at the conference. Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, House of Traditional Leaders chairperson, said that he had come to witness the conference and he hoped that it would be peaceful and successful.

“As the traditional leaders present here today (Friday), we expect that there will be unity and that matured people will be elected here today (Friday). We need leaders that will work with traditional leaders and rebuild this province so that our people can reap the benefits of freedom,” he said. YVONNE Mathonsi, from ward 12 Jackson branch in the General Gizenga Mpanza region. Yvonne Mathonsi, from ward 12 Jackson branch in the General Gizenga Mpanza region, said that she was very happy to be among those who will decide on the future of the province. “I’m very happy and excited to be here and hope that new leadership will be elected and make sure that there’s unity and renewal for the benefit of our province. The people at the branch level must rally behind whoever is elected and focus on what is important, not factional battles,” said Mathonsi.

The provincial conference is expected to be a battleground among the top political figures who are expected to contest for the top leadership positions of the provincial structure. On Thursday, various lobbyists representing some of the political bigwigs who have thrown their hats into the ring told the Daily News that it was “all systems go”, and they were “ready to rumble” in the elective conference, where the aim is to rebuild the ailing former liberation movement. Daily News