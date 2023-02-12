Torrential rains dampen the Armed Forces Day celebrations

Durban — The SANDF is mopping up after torrential rainfall flooded a military camp set up for the Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone in northern KwaZulu-Natal. A spokesperson for SANDF Captain Prince Tshabalala said that because of this incident, the AFD23 joint command cadre had taken a decision to temporarily relocate the affected members to local community halls around Richards Bay, while the army engineers and civilian authorities find a solution to deal with the flooded military camp site.

The SANDF is currently hosting the AFD23 in Richards Bay until February 22. The event comprises a series of planned activities. Spokesperson for the SANDF Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa said AFD is one of the most significant events on the SANDF’s annual calendar, and is hosted in different provinces on a rotational basis.

“With this event the SANDF aims to honour members who serve the nation with pride, and also pay special tribute to those soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. “The other aspect is taking SANDF to the people allowing communities who ordinarily are not exposed to the armed forces to have first-hand experience, and interact with the men and women in uniform, and their military equipment,” Mahapa said. The prominence of the AFD23 also focused on the community outreach programmes, which aimed at benefiting the communities of King Cetshwayo District.

The SANDF equipment include, SA Army's heavy armoured vehicles and weapon systems, SA Air Force (SAAF) aircraft and helicopters. He added that the SA Navy's warships and SA Military Health Services also display their capabilities.