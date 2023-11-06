‘Tourism can reduce the rate of unemployed youth’

Durban — Newly appointed Tourism KwaZulu-Natal acting CEO, Sibusiso Gumbi, says tourism should be treated as a treasure that could prevent poverty in South Africa. In an exclusive interview with Daily News editor Ayanda Mdluli recently, Gumbi said the sector plays a very crucial role in curbing the unemployment of youth and graduates.

“By spreading the message of promoting KZN we are also encouraging the emerging local businesses. One of our goals is to ensure that our supporting infrastructures that fed into the tourism sector are world-class so KZN can be in a better position to keep attracting more tourists. “Local businesses in the tourism sector need to be guided on how to develop social compact agreement because they exist in community participation. Our duty as the department is to then rework the model,” said Gumbi. Adding to his response, he said the government and community members need to share ideas which will enable economic growth.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal is participating at the World Trade Market (WTM) which started on Monday and is expected to run until Wednesday in London. The entity will showcase KZN as a unique destination. WTM London brings together the international leisure travel community which provides a platform for inspiration and education benchmarking to travel professionals. According to Gumbi, the purpose of the trip is to promote KZN as a tourist destination.