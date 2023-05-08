Tourism sector key to speeding up pace of KwaZulu-Natal’s recovery – Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the tourism sector will speed up KwaZulu-Natal’s recovery. That was according to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at the Tourism Dialogue held at Elangeni Hotel on Monday (today).

Dube-Ncube made the remarks as Durban hosts Africa’s Travel Indaba and while the South African Weather Service issued a Level 2 warning which has pushed various municipalities to place their emergency teams on standby because of heavy and disruptive rains. She said they have already sent their teams to parts of the province we consider vulnerable including rural areas in order to minimise the impact on people and property. A Tourism Dialogue was held at Elangeni Hotel on Monday. Picture: Katlholo Maifadi/DIRCO “... the continent needs to take seriously the impact of Climate Change on our economies and to respond by adopting climate-change-resilient social and economic infrastructure, and seriously engaging with this reality in all aspects of our planning. We are particularly called upon to consider this impact on our tourism offering,” Dube-Ncube said.

“I thus stand in front of you today proud of the resilience of our economy here in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly of industries like tourism. I therefore have no doubt that as we rise again as a province, the pace of our recovery will be speeded up by the tourism sector which holds infinite potential for KwaZulu-Natal.” Dube-Ncube said that in KwaZulu-Natal we embody the indestructible spirit of Africa’s people here and in the Diaspora. This is home to the indigenous communities and those from afar who have chosen these shores as their home. Dube-Ncube quoted former US first lady Michelle Obama who said: “You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.”

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at the Tourism Dialogue held at Elangeni Hotel on Monday. Picture: Katlholo Maifadi/DIRCO Dube-Ncube also sent condolences to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the death of hundreds due to floods while reflecting on KZN’s flood disaster last year. “We take this opportunity to welcome you to a KwaZulu-Natal that just over a year ago was hit by massive floods which left 455 people dead and 4 700 displaced. Despite the heavy battering, our province is back on its feet thanks to the resilience of our people and the assuring support of you, our friends on our continent and abroad,” Dube-Ncube said. “In this regard may we also take this opportunity to convey our condolences to the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo especially those in South Kivu province who have lost hundreds of people in the ongoing flood disaster in that country. Our prayers are with the families, the victims and the government of the DRC at this time.”