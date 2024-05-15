Toyota and Polo vehicles among several stolen and hijacked vehicles recovered by Durban security company

Durban private security company PT Alarms, alongside other law enforcement agencies and tracking companies, recovered two Toyota Fortuners, two Toyota Quantums, two Toyota Hiluxes, a Toyota Corolla, two VW Polos, a Polo Vivo, a VW Polo GTI, a VW Polo sedan, a Renault Duster, Renault Triber and a Nissan NP200 in April. PT Alarms is a commercial, industrial, domestic and retail security service provider, including guarding, street patrols, armed banking, bodyguards, armed escorting service and CCTV.

Meanwhile, PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy shared information about some stolen and hijacked vehicles they recovered last month. A hijacked Hilux bakkie from Phoenix recovered partially stripped in Ntuzuma. Picture: PT Alarms. On April 29, Govindasamy said a Toyota Hilux hijacked in the Foresthaven area in Phoenix at approximately 5.30am was recovered in Ntuzuma. He said Tracker Connect activated the vehicle’s tracking unit. The vehicle started to emit a signal in the Ntuzuma area.

“The PT Alarms ground teams and Tracker Connect immediately mobilised into the area where the vehicle was recovered, partly stripped.” Govindasamy said the vehicle was taken to Phoenix SAPS and entered into the SAPS 13 register. A stolen VW Polo from Sydenham was found stripped in KwaMashu. Picture: PT Alarms. Govindasamy said that on April 24, a red VW Polo was stolen from the Sydenham area with the vehicle picking up a signal in the KwaMashu area.

He said the PT Alarms ground team and Tracker Connect worked through the morning tracking the vehicle in and around the KwaMashu area where it was later found stripped and abandoned. An Isipingo Hills resident was hijacked of his Renault Duster. His vehicle was recovered stripped. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said that on April 22, an Isipingo Hills resident was hijacked at gunpoint and his vehicle was recovered stripped in uMlazi. Govindasamy said the Isipingo Hills resident suffered a traumatic ordeal when he was hijacked of his vehicle by unknown gunmen outside his home.

“The victim’s Renault Duster was taken together with other valuables,” Govindasamy said. “The vehicle sped up Saunders Avenue in an unknown direction.” He said PT Alarms Tactical Unit members received a call for assistance and immediately mobilised to uMlazi in search of the vehicle. “The vehicle was recovered, stripped inside and out with all four tyres removed.”

A Toyota Quantum stolen in the Durban central business district was recovered in Umbilo. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said that on April 21, a Toyota Quantum stolen in the Durban central business district was recovered in Umbilo. He said the white Toyota Quantum Sesfikile was stolen from the Workshop Taxi Rank by unknown suspects and was quickly recovered in the Umbilo area. The vehicle was immediately reported to Tracker Connect and tracking teams mobilised in search of the vehicle. “Within minutes, the Quantum was recovered abandoned in the Umbilo area.”

A hijacked Polo Vivo was recovered in KwaMashu. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said that on April 20, a hijacked Polo Vivo was recovered in KwaMashu. “A silver Polo Vivo was hijacked in the Avoca Hills area near Duffs Road. The female victim was forced out of the vehicle and left stranded in the vicinity of Duffs Road,” Govindasamy said. “The vehicle was recovered by the PT Alarms ground team and Tracker Connect. The vehicle was found stripped.”

A white Toyota Fortuner stolen from Sydney Road in the Congella area was recovered in Lamontville. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said that on April 16, a white Toyota Fortuner stolen from Sydney Road in the Congella area was recovered in Lamontville. He said the owner immediately notified the Tracker Connect Control Centre. The device was activated and tracking teams were deployed to search for the vehicle. “The vehicle was in motion in the Lamontville area and when the suspects spotted the members approaching from a distance, they abandoned the vehicle on the road and beat a hasty retreat. The vehicle's ignition was damaged and the interior was stripped.”

A white VW Polo was stolen in a house robbery in the Illovo area, Durban South. Picture: PT Alarms In another incident, Govindasamy said Tracker Connect shared an alert about a white VW Polo stolen in a house robbery in the Illovo area, Durban South. “The vehicle was picking up a signal in the KwaDabeka KK hostel area. The vehicle was then recovered by the PT Alarms ground team and Tracker Connect with metro police in attendance.” A white Nissan NP200 was hijacked in uMlazi by unknown suspects and recovered in the same area. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said that on April 15, a white Nissan NP200 was hijacked in uMlazi by unknown suspects and recovered in the same area. It is alleged the vehicle was delivering medical equipment when it was hijacked.

He said the vehicle was reported and immediately tracking teams were deployed in search of it. “The vehicle was recovered in J section uMlazi with the interior stripped and the equipment tampered with,” Govindasamy said. A Toyota Corolla stolen from the Sydenham area was recovered in K section, KwaMashu. Picture: PT Alarms In another incident, Govindasamy said a Toyota Corolla stolen from the Sydenham area was recovered in K section, KwaMashu. Tracker activated the vehicle’s tracking unit.

He said Tracker Connect and the PT Alarms ground teams tracked the vehicle to K section in KwaMashu. “The vehicle was found abandoned and extensively stripped.” A hijacked white Toyota Quantum taken from Molweni was found stripped in Inanda. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said that on April 14, a hijacked white Toyota Quantum from Molweni was found stripped in Inanda.

Tracker Connect activated the vehicle’s tracking system and immediately tracker agents and the PT Alarms ground team started tracking the vehicle. “The vehicle was found abandoned and stripped.” A Toyota Fortuner stolen from the Durban Beachfront area. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said that on April 13, Tracker Connect shared an alert about a Toyota Fortuner stolen from the Durban Beachfront area. The vehicle was signalling in uMlazi.

“Upon tracking with members from SAPS and Tracker, the vehicle was found stripped and abandoned inside a property in uMlazi. The vehicle was handed over to uMlazi SAPS.” A white Toyota Hilux bakkie was hijacked in the KwaMashu area. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said that on April 11, a white Toyota Hilux bakkie was hijacked in the KwaMashu area and Tracker Connect activated the vehicle’s tracking unit. “The PT Alarms ground team and Tracker Connect were immediately dispatched to the area and the vehicle was recovered stripped at KwaMashu Men’s Hostel.

“The vehicle was handed over to KwaMashu SAPS and entered in the SAPS 13 register.” A white VW Polo GTI that was taken in a house robbery in the Inanda area. Picture: PT Alarms In another incident, Govindasamy said the PT Alarms ground team received co-ordinates for a white VW Polo GTI that was taken in a house robbery in the Inanda area. “The PT Alarms ground team along with Lamontville SAPS recovered the vehicle hidden behind the informal dwellings in Lamontville.”

A white Renault Triber was hijacked in the Newlands West area. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said that on April 10, responders acted swiftly and recovered a Renault Triber which was hijacked in the Newlands West area. “The vehicle’s tracking unit was activated. Tracker Connect, PT Alarms ground team and tracking agents made their way into the Westridge area where the vehicle was later recovered on Kingdom Avenue.” A stolen VW Polo was vandalised by suspects and recovered in KwaMakhutha. Picture: PT Alarms Govindasamy said suspects desecrated a white VW Polo sedan which was stolen from the Home Affairs in Durban Central, on April 2.

“The owner headed towards the vehicle and found that it had been taken from the parking lot. Tracker Connect was contacted and the tracking device was activated. Following a long track, the vehicle was recovered at a sports ground in KwaMakhutha,” Govindasamy said. He said the vehicle was recovered in KwaMakhutha where it was extensively stripped. Following the recoveries, Govindasamy commended responders for going above and beyond to fight vehicle crime.