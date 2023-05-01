Traditional healer wants his red wine to compete internationally

Although Zulu was not at the launch in Durban on Friday, the brand ambassador of the wine, DJ Hlo, was there. When Zulu spoke to the “Daily News”, he said as a traditional healer he wanted to do something different and to show people that what Western healers could do, they could also do. He said traditional healers battled negative stereotypes and people had become ashamed to say they had consulted a traditional healer.

The traditional healer, Musa Zulu known for Maz herbal product launched his wine. Picture: Supplied

“We now have to adapt and move with the times,” he said.

Zulu said his wine was different from other brands on the market. “Usually most wines have one blend or two blends. With LéMAZ we have three blends which makes it easy for someone who is not used to dry red wine to enjoy it. With the way it was manufactured, you can find yourself drinking two bottles. That’s how good it is,” said Zulu.

He said at the heart of the wine lay a complex flavour profile that reflected the unique terroir of the Cape Winelands.