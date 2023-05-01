Traditional healer wants his red wine to compete internationally

Durban – Traditional healer and businessman Musa Zulu, known for Maz Herbal products, has launched his red wine, LéMAZ.
Although Zulu was not at the launch in Durban on Friday, the brand ambassador of the wine, DJ Hlo, was there. When Zulu spoke to the “Daily News”, he said as a traditional healer he wanted to do something different and to show people that what Western healers could do, they could also do. He said traditional healers battled negative stereotypes and people had become ashamed to say they had consulted a traditional healer.
“We now have to adapt and move with the times,” he said.
Zulu said his wine was different from other brands on the market. “Usually most wines have one blend or two blends. With LéMAZ we have three blends which makes it easy for someone who is not used to dry red wine to enjoy it. With the way it was manufactured, you can find yourself drinking two bottles. That’s how good it is,” said Zulu.
He said at the heart of the wine lay a complex flavour profile that reflected the unique terroir of the Cape Winelands.
“After our winemaker crafts our shiraz, pinotage and Malbec red blend, select lots are chosen to be aged in barrels, lending character and complexity of flavour when added to the final blend and creating special wines to be savoured slowly,” explained Zulu.
The healer from KwaDabeka said it was his dream for the wine to compete with international wine brands. He said he was grateful for the support he had received as a black businessman.
