Traffic officer run over by a vehicle while on the job

Durban — A traffic officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was struck by a vehicle while conducting his duties on the R102 near Shakaskraal. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that on Tuesday, IPSS Medical Rescue received reports of a traffic officer that had been struck by a motor vehicle on the R102 near Shakaskraal.

Meyrick said that on the arrival of paramedics, it was established that the traffic officer was approaching a suspicious vehicle that had been stopped when another vehicle, attempting to avoid the stationary vehicle, struck the traffic officer. “The traffic officer sustained serious injuries and after being stabilised on the scene, was transported to an appropriate facility under the care of an IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedic,” Meyrick said. “We wish the traffic officer a speedy recovery.”

Speaking to the Daily News on Wednesday, IPSS Medical Rescue said the traffic officer is in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Umhlali were investigating the incident. “It is alleged that a traffic officer was conducting a roadblock with his colleagues when he was knocked down by a vehicle. Reports indicate that the motorist fled the scene.”

Meanwhile, in December 2022, a KwaDukuza Municipality (KDM) traffic officer was killed after he was run over by a vehicle while on duty. Meyrick said that the emergency service responded to reports of an accident on the R102 between Darnall and Stanger where a KDM traffic officer was struck by a vehicle while carrying out his duties. “On arrival of IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support, it was found that the traffic officer was in a critical condition. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of all medical personnel on scene, the traffic officer has tragically passed away,” Meyrick said.

In November, Superintendent Eddie Boaventura, from KwaDukuza Municipal Traffic, was killed when he approached a suspicious vehicle that is alleged to have been involved in committing a crime. The incident happened on the N2 Blythedale Beach flyover. The vehicle is believed to have been used in the robbery of a local shop in KwaDukuza and met the description in circulation. Boaventura was shot by suspects with a high-calibre firearm. He was flown to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The suspects fled.