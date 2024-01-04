Traffic volumes set to peak as holidaymakers head home

Durban — Traffic volumes are expected to peak at the weekend between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng as more holidaymakers journey home. This, according to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), which manages the N3 Toll route.

Operations manager Thania Dhoogra said the route was fairly busy on Monday, with just under 1 000 vehicles per hour travelling north towards Gauteng. Tuesday was significantly busier, said Dhoogra, who explained that northbound volumes peaked at 1 850 vehicles per hour. Wednesday was also very busy, with volumes reaching 1 539 vehicles per hour by midday, adding that volumes were expected to peak again at the weekend.

Dhoogra said since the start of the summer holiday, traffic volumes on the N3 Toll Route had followed a similar pattern to last year, adding that careful consideration of crash statistics helped drivers make better road safety decisions. She explained that N3TC collates and interrogates crash data to form comprehensive insights into areas of concern and to help road users to make safe choices. By making a few simple adjustments, drivers and their passengers could assist in improving road safety for everyone. “It is incumbent on each one of us to share the road responsibly,” Dhoogra said.

According to the N3TC, human error (81%) and vehicle breakdowns (9%), including tyre bursts and brake failures, remain the top factors in crashes on the N3 Toll Route. Between January and November 2023, a total of 1 045 crashes were recorded on the N3 Toll Route, of which 494 were light vehicle crashes, while 551 crashes involved trucks. The majority of these crashes (59%) were single-vehicle crashes, which are mainly the result of human errors such as reckless and negligent driving, speeding, driver distraction, and/or fatigue.

According to N3TC data, a major cause of crashes was a result of drivers losing control of their vehicles. Last year, 42.7% of all crashes on the N3 Toll Route involved single vehicles. Rain was cited as the main contributory factor in 17% of recorded crashes. Although fewer crashes occurred during bad weather, the crashes reported tended to be more severe. The same has been noted for crashes at night. On the N3 Toll Route, the number of night-time crashes was slightly less than those that occurred during daylight hours but were often more serious.

Dhoogra said that driving at night presented increased risks. “The combination of low-visibility, driver distraction, drowsiness or fatigue, and a driver’s reduced ability to judge speed and distance can be fatal. And, like elsewhere in the world, criminals tend to use the cover of darkness for their nefarious practices, making it unsafe to stop next to the road during emergencies or to rest when tired. “We highly recommend that motorists travel during daylight hours, especially those who are unfamiliar with the route, and we encourage all motorists to allow sufficient travel time to safely reach their destinations,” she said.

With the anticipated peak traffic condition at the weekend, Dhoogra said it was of the utmost importance for motorists to remain focused, calm and patient as aggressive and impatient driving habits such as tailgating, speeding, frequent lane changing, flashing of lights, or not signalling were more than mere annoyances – they cause serious road safety threats, increasing the risk of crashes and legal repercussions. "Mastering safe driving skills, staying alert and vigilant, following the rules of the road, being responsible and courteous, planning ahead, staying informed, and maintaining vehicles in top condition – these simple steps are the game changers," said Dhoogra.