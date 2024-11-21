Tragedy at pool: 14-year-old boy drowns

Durban — Tragedy struck the Durban south community when a teenage boy drowned at the Merewent Pool on Wednesday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Wentworth police are investigating an inquest docket following an incident where a 14-year-old boy reportedly drowned on Wednesday, November 20 at a Merebank swimming pool.

He said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said when the relevant authorities responded to the scene they found that the lifeguards had removed the boy from the pool. “He was found showing no signs of life and was declared dead by emergency service providers,” Govindasamy said.

He added that the boy’s family was left traumatised by the incident. “PT Alarms extends sincere condolences to the bereaved family on the passing of their young loved one. May his soul rest in peace,” Govindasamy said. He said according to PT Alarms Tactical officers, eyewitnesses on the scene said a group of youngsters were playing exuberantly in the pool and were advised by lifeguards to be safe. The teen experienced difficulty where the water depth changed.

“PT Alarms urges parents and guardians to strictly warn youngsters about safety at public pools and the beaches,” Govindasamy said. “Do not leave youngsters unattended.” Govindasamy went on to say that lifeguards are present but children enter at their own risk and it is the responsibility of adults to ensure the minors and youngsters are safe.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, on Wednesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Rocky Bay duty crew was activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Pennington Beach, KZN South Coast. NSRI Rocky Bay deputy station commander Linda Putter said NSRI Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) received the initial emergency call from an eyewitness and additional calls from private security companies and Gladiator Security. Putter said the KZN Surf Rescue Network was activated and NSRI rescue swimmers, Umdoni lifeguards, IPSS Medical Rescue, IPSS Search and Rescue, local security officers, the SA Police Services and Police K9 Search and Rescue responded.

She said that on arrival at the scene, it was established that four boys, believed to be local teenagers, were swimming when they were swept out to sea in rip currents. “A good Samaritan, 16-year-old Keegan Lowe, who had been at the beach with his sister and friends, had entered the water, wearing one body boarding (diving) fin. He managed to rescue two teenage boys, who he had reached in the mid-surf break,” Putter said. “After getting the first two boys safely to the beach the Keegan then grabbed a yellow rescue torpedo buoy that was stationed at the beach.He re-entered the water, still wearing the diving fin, and armed with the rescue torpedo buoy, to go after the other two boys who were in distress beyond the mid surf break.

“Keegan reached one of the teenagers but he could not locate the fourth boy. He was able to bring that third teenager out of the water and safely onto the beach,” Putter continued. “Keegan tried to locate the fourth teenager but by that stage he lost sight of the casualty in the outer surf line.” Putter said the three survivors were evacuated by paramedics and did not need further care.

“Umdoni lifeguards had entered the water to search for the missing teenager, with shoreline search efforts being conducted by NSRI, IPSS, security officers and police, but there remained no signs of the missing teenager,” Putter said. She said police K9 Search and Rescue continue an ongoing search for the missing boy. “Thoughts, care and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing male teenager,” Putter said.