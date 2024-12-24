Tragic retaining wall collapse claims lives in Cato Manor

Durban — A desperate search for the families of two victims is ongoing in the Nkanini informal settlement in Cato Manor, Durban, after a retaining wall collapsed during heavy rains on Saturday night, leading to a tragic loss of life. Neighbours are reeling from the shocking incident, many are still uncertain about the identities of those who perished.

According to IOL News, the eThekwini Municipality’s Disaster Management and Emergency Services swiftly responded to the scene in Ward 30, where two makeshift structures were destroyed by the landslide triggered by severe weather conditions on December 21. Emergency teams, including the local Fire Department and the South African Police Service, worked through the night to rescue individuals trapped under the rubble, reflecting the community’s urgent need for effective disaster response. Preggy Govender, the Chairperson of Bonela Community Policing Forum and Deputy Chair of the Bonela Residents Association told the Daily News that he visited the devastated area with his wife and expressed his deep concern for the families affected.

‘‘Only desperation can make one live in a place like that," he said. ‘‘The families living there need adequate housing in a safe environment because those makeshift buildings on the hill will only contribute to loss of life,’’ he said. He further echoed sentiments of a community neglected in terms of basic safety and infrastructure.

Survivor Nomveli Cele narrates how the tragedy occurred on Saturday evening when a concrete slab/ bricks fell on their shack. Two people were killed as the wall fell on them. I Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers Survivor Nomvelo Cele, who narrowly escaped the collapse, remains in disbelief at her fortune. ‘‘It was so painful to see people who I was laughing with during the day, buried in debris,’’ she said. She further recollected the harrowing moments when she felt the ground tremble and heard a loud bang. Cele said her belongings were destroyed in the chaos, forcing her to seek refuge with a friend nearby.

Councillor Warren Burne, representing Ward 30, confirmed awareness of the incident and noted that he had forwarded Cele’s contact details to the Disaster Management team for further assistance. Local resident Zola Ndovela stated that the victims used to live closer to the main road but were relocated by the councillor’s office to make way for a new park. ‘‘I hope the relevant authorities will assist the victim’s families and help the residents find a better place to live,’’ he said.

He further said that the community hopes these engagements will lead to meaningful support for the victims’ families and sustainable housing solutions. In a statement issued by the municipality, it said emergency services including the City’s Disaster Management, Fire Department, the South African Police Service, Pathology, and Emergency Medical Services, urgently responded to the scene where people were found trapped under rubble. Two people, a 38-year-old male and an 18-year-old female from one structure, were declared deceased on the scene. No fatalities or other injuries were recorded from the second affected structure.

The City's Disaster Management and other emergency teams will provide humanitarian assistance to the affected victims and activate other government services required. The inclement weather affected other parts of the City where incidents of fallen trees were reported on Warwick Avenue, Kennedy Road, Prospect Hall Road, Currie Road in Morningside and Inqawe Circle in uMlazi. All incidents related to fallen trees were reported and attended to by the relevant departments. The remains of a shack where a concrete slab/ bricks fell on their shack. Two people were killed as the wall fell on them. I Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers