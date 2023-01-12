‘Treat us with respect, we have names. We are just homeless’

Durban — A group of homeless people protested outside the Durban City Hall demanding representation from government departments for displaced and homeless people in the city. Some of their grievances included alleged assaults from metro police; and demands for the municipality and government to house them and move them off the streets.

They were alongside non-profit organisation Woman and Man of Velo (Wamov), established in 2013 for those facing social challenges. One of the protesters, Simphiwe Khumalo, 25, originally from Eshowe who has been homeless for more than a year said he came to the city looking to further his studies. Showing a matric certificate with six subjects with an over 70% pass percentage, Khumalo said he was still hoping to get into an institution to study agricultural management, human resources or nursing.

“I came to Durban in January 2022. I had received an SMS to register at Berea Technical College. I raised money for transport and came. I was hoping I would be offered NSFAS and possibly accommodation, but the college did not offer any of it,” said Khumalo. He said some of his challenges were the fear of being victimised by police or the community that might think he was a criminal. A group of homeless people marched to the Durban City Hall to express their grievances. They complained about being homeless while there are vacant buildings in the CBD, being jobless and being chased off the streets at night. | TUMI PAKKIES African News Agency (ANA) “I still have to pay for the shelter every day and I have to eat and look clean so that I can look for jobs or if I get called for interviews.”

Darren Peacock, 35, who lives on the streets with his family including a 3-year-old son said having a place to stay would make him focus on securing employment. “Nobody is willing to give me a chance or hire me. I beg on the streets for money for food and shelter. “If we were to be assisted with shelter we can focus on job hunting.”

Wamov director, Jennifer Fisher who works with the homeless people shelters in the city said they have received reports of police falsely accusing homeless people and mistreating them. “We have many people with skills, qualifications and potential but it’s a hopeless situation. “We have names treat us with respect. We are just homeless. There are many unoccupied buildings while people are homeless.”