Trial date set for police sergeant charged with kidnapping and murder

Durban – The trial against a former Mariannhill sergeant charged with kidnapping and murder is to begin in the coming months in the Durban High Court. Ayanda Ntombela appeared in court on Friday where his pre-trial conference got under way and was concluded.

He is to stand trial from November 6. He is alleged to have kidnapped and killed 27-year-old Sihle Mtshare in August last year. Ntombela faces a charge of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice. In the matter, the State alleges that on or about August 21, 2022, and at or near Mpolo Road, in Mariannhill, Ntombela kidnapped Mtshare and that on or about August 21, 2022, and at or near Camperdown, he killed him.

Furthermore, between the period August 21, 2022, and September 8, 2022, and at or near Pinetown, Ntombela did unlawfully and with intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, commit an act of withholding information on the death of the deceased, which act defeated or obstructed the administration of justice. “The deceased resided in the Mariannhill area. The accused was a member of the South African Police Services stationed at Mariannhill and resided in Hammarsdale. The deceased was believed to be advancing information to unsavoury individuals on a particular family. The accused considered this a threat and decide and planned to kidnap and kill the deceased. “On the evening of August 21, 2022, the deceased was detained by the accused and placed in custody at the SAPS Mariannhill. In the early hours of the following day, the accused removed the deceased and left with him. The deceased was not seen again until his body was pointed out by the accused on September 8, 2022. In a subsequent post-mortem report Dr Ziphozethu Hina noted the cause of death as blunt force chest and abdominal injuries,” the State said.