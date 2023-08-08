Trial dates set for alleged hit man charged with the murder of his target’s son

Durban — The father of a 16-year-old boy who was repeatedly stabbed and killed, allegedly by a hit man, hopes to get the answers he wanted when the trial into his son’s murder begins next year. Sthembiso Ndlovu said this on Monday outside the Durban High Court after trial dates were set for March 24 to 28.

Lindumusa Malembe appeared in court on Monday. He is charged with the murder of Minenhle Gwala. Minenhle was allegedly murdered by Malembe in 2021, in the home where he and his mother were tenants. It is alleged that five days before Minenhle’s murder, Malembe had approached Ndlovu.

He told him that he had been paid by his ex-fiancé to kill him (Ndlovu). Days after the conspiracy to commit murder case was opened, Malembe allegedly killed Minenhle. He was stabbed to death in the room of the home he shared with the landlord, who was also Malambe’s ex-lover, Ntombifikile Luthuli.

The State alleges that after Malembe had a fallout with Luthuli, he had arrived at her locked home in February, demanding entry. It is alleged that on May 9, 2021, Malembe returned to the house and armed himself with a knife, and gained access to Luthuli’s premises. “He entered the room where Minenhle was on the bed sleeping and assaulted and stabbed him several times. Minenhle died at the scene,” the State alleges.

Minenhle's father said he longed to understand why his son's life was taken away. "The trial is the only thing that will bring sense to all this, it will answer the why I have always had but more than anything, I do believe that justice must also run its course when it comes to his mother who allegedly had plotted to have me killed."