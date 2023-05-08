Trial over Chatsworth pensioner strangled by employee set to resume

Durban — Next Monday the trial against a man charged with the murder of a Chatsworth pensioner who was strangled in her home during a robbery is set to resume. This emerged in the Durban High Court on Friday where Bheki Msomi appeared and was told that his trial would continue from May 15 to 24.

The matter was last heard in February when the State wrapped up its case. The defence is to present its case to the court next Monday. Jinsee Ram was strangled during a robbery in her Kharwastan home in 2020 where more than R80 000 was taken. Her daughter, Sangetha Prithipaul, who witnessed her murder was assaulted to the point where she lost consciousness. Msomi faces charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Prithipaul testified that she saw Simphiwe Cele who was Jinsee’s employee on top of her mother, strangling her. Cele who had been initially charged along with Msomi is currently at a state psychiatric hospital after he was deemed unfit for trial. Previously the court heard how Ram fought as Cele had been known to her and her family for more than 30 years.

It also heard how on the day of the robbery Msomi, Cele, Mthethunzima “Stars” Mpepho and Luvo Mtshezane (the other assailant who has since died) lay in wait in Ram’s garage overnight and struck after her husband drove off in his car in the morning. Prithipaul’s evidence was that she walked into her mother’s room to find her pinned against the wall standing and a man wearing a balaclava throttling her. When she began screaming the man grabbed her by the throat and started throttling her, too. He then grabbed her by the neck and slammed her on to the ground and began pounding her head continuously on the ground and she lost consciousness.

Prithipaul said that at knifepoint she led the men to where her father kept the money they demanded. Mpepho who is a State witness testified how they made their getaway on foot to a nearby informal settlement where the loot was shared. He said when they heard from residents that Cele was being sought by police they, without Cele, boarded a taxi to town. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995