Tributes pour in for late KwaDukuza Municipality deputy mayor Thulani Ntuli

Durban — Tributes are pouring in for KwaDukuza Municipality (KDM) deputy mayor Councillor Thulani “Mbazo” Ntuli, who died on Wednesday. Ntuli apparently collapsed outside the municipal premises on Wednesday morning after attending a municipal handover ceremony in Lindelani. He was then rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, the ANC General Gizenga Regional Executive Committee led a delegation to the family home of Ntuli in KwaDlangezwa, Empangeni. ANC Regional secretary Sphesihle Zulu said the purpose of the visit was to send condolences to the Ntuli family while thanking them for allowing their son to sacrifice his entire life in the struggle for social justice and the economic emancipation of people. “Even though comrade Mbazo is known for his political activism in the General Gizenga Mpanza Mpanza Region, especially after the unbanning of political parties, he was born in Empangeni, where he cut his political tooth before settling in KwaDukuza”.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaDukuza Municipality caucus leader, Councillor Tammy Colley, described Ntuli as a popular member of the KDM council who showed respect to all he interacted with. Colley said that Ntuli was a larger-than-life personality who would leave a big gap to fill in the council. “The DA’s thoughts go to his family and friends, his family within the ANC, and other members and officials from the KwaDukuza Municipality,” said Colley. Tributes pour in from political parties for the late KwaDukuza Municipality Deputy Mayor Cllr Thulani “Mbazo” Ntuli, who passed away on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said Ntuli served with dedication, worked tirelessly for the ANC, and as the deputy mayor of KwaDukuza Local Municipality, that his loss would be felt by the ANC and the society at large.

“He was always available for deployment to ensure that the ANC improves the lives of residents in the region. Ntuli was a community activist and deeply rooted in the community- making him a reliable leader who represented the interests of marginalised communities, especially in the townships and in rural areas,” he said. Mndebele said Ntuli was a young leader with a great future ahead- adding that his sense of courage and the ability to represent the interests of ordinary members of society earned him respect from his comrades and leaders of other political parties. “It is a matter of great pain that the movement has lost such a humble servant of the people, whose commitment towards the organisation remained firm until his last days,” Mndebele concluded.