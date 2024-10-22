Tributes pour in for Princess Angela Buthelezi: a champion of democracy

Durban — Tributes continue to pour in for the daughter of the late uMntwana waKwaPhindangene Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the late Undlunkulu Princess Irene, Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi, 55, who died on Monday. In a statement, Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan, Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi, said in the early hours of Monday, the Buthelezi family received news of Princess Angela’s death.

Prince Zuzifa said Princess Angela died a week after being admitted to a Cape Town hospital. She had taken ill while in Cape Town to attend a sitting of Parliament where she served as a Member of the National Assembly. Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa Buthelezi, Prince Zuzifa and Princess Angela were the last remaining children of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene, among eight siblings. “The loss of Princess Angela just a year after the passing of our father is a terrible shock,” Prince Zuzifa said.

“While her health was not perfect for several years, we did not expect this sudden news.” Princess Angela is survived by her only child, Princess Ntando Nkeiruka, who was always by her side. “Our deepest sympathy is with our niece at this painful time.”

Details of Princess Angela’s funeral will be announced in due course. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi . Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/ Independent Newspapers Princess Angela, the princess of KwaPhindangene, was also a trustee of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation. Her role was to promote the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, multiparty democracy, transparency, accountability and the principle of subsidiarity in governance. Princess Angela was also a member of the National Assembly, representing the Inkatha Freedom Party.

She became a member during the sixth term of Parliament and was amongst the contingent of newly sworn-in parliamentarians following the 2024 National and Provincial Elections. When she died, she served in the parliamentary oversight committees on human settlements and tourism. Before, she had served on committees on cooperative governance and traditional affairs and water and sanitation.

Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi and Princess Angela Buthelezi during Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral last year. | Doctor Ngcobo/ Independent Newspapers The Presiding Officers of Parliament expressed they were deeply saddened to learn of Princess Angela’s death. A statement issued by Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that in her roles, Princess Angela distinguished herself through rigorous oversight and a steadfast commitment to accountability, which greatly enhanced the effectiveness of parliamentary processes. Mothapo said Princess Angela’s voice in Parliament was a powerful force for positive change, consistently championing the needs of those often overlooked in society on behalf of her constituency in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We will always remember Princess Buthelezi's legacy of service, her dedication to her people, and her commitment to the democratic processes of our nation,” Presiding Officers said. Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi. | Parliament RSA Parliamentary portfolio committee on human settlements chairperson Nocks Seabi said: “Death has once again robbed South Africa of a devoted public representative who showed a deep commitment to the delivery of quality human settlements to the people.” Earlier this month, Princess Angela participated in an oversight visit to KZN by the committee.

“It was only on Friday that she interacted with all of us on the committee’s WhatsApp group in preparation for the upcoming meeting,” Seabi said. “Her commitment to serving the people of South Africa was unquestionable, and she passes on with her boots on.” On behalf of the committee, Seabi extended heartfelt condolences to the Buthelezi family, Princess Angela’s daughter, and Princess Angela’s political home, the IFP.

“May they be comforted by the knowledge that Princess Buthelezi was an embodiment of dedication and service,” Seabi said. Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi and Princess Angela Buthelezi. | Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers Political leaders across the spectrum have voiced their condolences to the Buthelezis. DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said Princess Angela “played a significant role in ensuring democracy and fighting for unity in our country”.

“The DA acknowledges the contribution by the princess and wishes her family and loved ones comfort during this difficult time.” ActionSA leader in KZN Zwakele Mncwango said her death has sent a wave of shock and sorrow across the province of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond. He added: “Sibuyiselwe’s dedication to serving our country as a member of the National Assembly will forever shine through. Her selfless work and contributions to our nation will never go unnoticed, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The EFF in KZN said: “We send our heartfelt condolences to the Buthelezi family, her dearest daughter Princess Ntando, her friends and loved ones and the Inkatha Freedom Party.” “We wish them strength and we pray that they may find solace in the Lord during this trying time.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.