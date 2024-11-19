Turning adversity into opportunity

TERRENA RATHANLALL Thulasizwe Mgaa Mathenjwa’s entrepreneurial journey is one of resilience, grit, and determination. Based in Umbumbulu, a rural town on the south-west of Durban, Thulasizwe founded Nhlolwethu Poultry, a business that not only provides quality, locally sourced chicken but also creates jobs and contributes to food security in his community.

Thulasizwe’s journey into poultry farming began while studying human geography at university. Recognising the high unemployment rate in South Africa - where 60.8% of young people aged 15 to 24 are unemployed - he decided to take control of his future. Inspired by the lack of job opportunities post-graduation, he saw farming as a sustainable option. “I didn’t want to just wait for a job after graduation. I knew entrepreneurship was the way to go, especially in the face of high unemployment,” says Thulasizwe. This decision set him on the path to becoming a full-time poultry farmer.

In 2010, Thulasizwe was shot, causing paralysis. Despite being quadriplegic, he turned his challenges into a source of strength. Entrepreneurship offered him the freedom and independence a traditional office job couldn’t provide. South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates for people with disabilities, with 80% of people with disabilities being unemployed. Thulasizwe’s story is an example of how entrepreneurship can provide a pathway to financial independence for people with disabilities. “Even though I’m in a wheelchair, I can control my life and my business,” says Thulasizwe. “That’s the power of entrepreneurship - it gives you the opportunity to do what others say is impossible.”

Starting Nhlolwethu Poultry has not been easy. The fluctuating costs of feed, which represent up to 70% of poultry farming costs, have made it difficult for small-scale farmers to thrive. Despite the odds, Thulasizwe is known for being a source of poultry that is farm-fresh and locally sourced, which is increasingly important as consumers demand healthier, more sustainable food options. But Thulasizwe’s business isn’t just about chickens - it’s about providing the community with a reliable and affordable source of protein. Unlike mass-produced poultry, which often comes from other countries where regulations are not that strict, Nhlolwethu Poultry avoids using preservatives or additives. “Food security is vital in rural communities like Umbumbulu,” he explains. “I want to make sure people here can rely on good, fresh chicken without depending on imported products.”

With a population of around 2,684, Umbumbulu has its share of economic challenges, with high poverty levels and limited infrastructure. Despite these challenges, Thulasizwe is committed to improving the lives of the people in his community by providing jobs and creating economic opportunities. By operating locally, Thulasizwe not only meets the demand for fresh, quality chicken, but also contributes to improving food security in the region. Nhlolwethu Poultry has created employment for five permanent staff and three seasonal workers, many of whom are women. With Thulasizwe’s vision for growth, he hopes to expand his workforce and provide more jobs to people in Umbumbulu and beyond.

Running a business in a rural area presents unique challenges, including limited access to funding, markets, and infrastructure. Yet, Thulasizwe has managed to navigate these hurdles with determination. Strategic partnerships with organisations like the SAB Foundation have helped him scale his operations, but the road to success has been difficult. “Sometimes, we just had to push through,” says Thulasizwe. “It’s a constant battle, but you have to be committed if you want to succeed.” Sustainability is a core value for Nhlolwethu Poultry. From sourcing local feed to efficient water management, Thulasizwe’s farm operates with the environment in mind. By reducing the carbon footprint of transportation and using sustainable farming practices, Nhlolwethu Poultry contributes to a greener future.