Turtle goes back into the ocean after 16 years of rehab

Durban — Following a 14-year stay at uShaka Sea World, a green turtle named Wasabi was released back into the ocean on Thursday. After 14 years in the care of uShaka Sea World staff, Wasabi was released into the ocean just north of Blythdale at Nonoti Beach on the North Coast.

Looking back, South African Association for Marine Biological Research spokesperson Ann Kunz said Wasabi was still a juvenile when she was found stranded in a Muizenberg rock pool with an injured right front flipper 16 years ago. The caring beachgoers who found her took her to the Two Oceans Aquarium where she began her rehabilitation journey. Unfortunately, the injury to her flipper left her with debilitating arthritis which made swimming near impossible, and it was felt that the warmer waters of KwaZulu-Natal would be kinder to her stiff joints, Kunz said. She said Wasabi was flown to Durban and admitted to uShaka Sea World’s Turtle Rehabilitation facility.

Lead aquarist at uShaka Sea World Malini Pather received Wasabi when she arrived at uShaka Sea World and it took no more than a few seconds for Pather to fall in love with the beautiful, brave and determined young turtle. “Wasabi earned her name because of her very strong bite,” Kunz said. She said that over the past few years, Wasabi’s flipper was regularly evaluated and there has been no further deterioration.

“Her most recent swimming physical assessment showed that she had regained full mobility of her right front flipper and was able to sustain strong swimming strokes. The team then set about planning her release,” Kunz said. Pather said: “Although her journey to full recovery has been a long one, it has been slow and steady. Wasabi has impacted so many lives over the years helping keepers and guests care more about the ocean. Wasabi's favourite food was sea lettuce, and her favourite pastime was having her carapace scratched. “Wasabi was not the first turtle I had the good fortune of looking after but she was the one who made me 100% certain that I would spend my days rehabilitating sea turtles. Although I am going to miss her terribly, I am so very happy for her and proud of the team who brought her to this point.”

Kunz added all five turtles found in South African waters are endangered and working towards the conservation of these species is vital. Before she was released, Wasabi was equipped with both a satellite tag and an acoustic tag so that they would be able to follow her post-release journey. “Wasabi has been given a second chance at life back in the ocean, we have a wonderful opportunity to track her movements and can’t wait to see where she decides to travel to,” Kunz said.