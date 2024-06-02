Turtle which returned to the ocean after 16 years has already travelled 180km

Thursday marked a week since Wasabi returned to the ocean after 16 years of rehabilitation at uShaka Sea World and the Two Oceans Aquarium.

Before Wasabi was released, she was fitted with both a satellite and an acoustic tag to track her travels and follow her post-release journey.

South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) spokesperson Ann Kunz said after Wasabi was released at Nonoti Beach, past Blythedale, she has steadfastly made her way northwards, a pattern they have seen in a number of the green turtles they released over the past few years.

“From the satellite pings on the map, you can see that she has remained close to the coastline. This is normal behaviour for green turtles her age as they forage and feed along the local reefs,” Kunz said.