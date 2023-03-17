Twelve additional robbery charges for accused allegedly terrorising schools

Durban — Robberies at schools have increased to the extent that teachers are working in fear in KwaZulu-Natal. SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said since schools opened they have been experiencing attacks and violence that is threatening the lives of teachers. Caluza said some robbers were now bringing speed points with them to get cash from teachers who were forced to use their phones and cards. She said this didn’t happen only in Durban.

“Last week there was an incident in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, where the chairperson of the branch was also a victim. People came into the school and tried to shoot,” Caluza said. Teachers are so frightened that Sadtu now hears teachers saying they want to take transfers, she said. Caluza was speaking after four men alleged to be linked to robberies at schools in the Pinetown District appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mthobisi Wonder Shozi, 23, Lebo Nhlakanipho Magwaza, 22, Brian Tyron Charles, 23, and Sbonelo Sxolile Mkhuluisi, 22, face 14 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping in relation to a robbery on February 20 in Molweni. Nine teachers were held up at gunpoint and cellphones and laptops were taken. They were locked in a classroom. Shozi and Charles are charged with 12 additional counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances related to a robbery on February 2 at Nazareth Primary School. The State alleges the accused acted in common purpose with others not before the court and at gunpoint robbed and assaulted 12 teachers at the school. It’s alleged that teachers were robbed of their cellphones, a wallet and a wedding ring.

State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said all accused except Magwaza had a pending matter against them. The men appeared in a courtroom which had a gallery packed with teacher union members. According to the Department of Education, schools in the Pinetown district that have experienced these robberies included Tholulwazi, Dlamuzi and Ndlulamithi high schools and Nchanga, Sithumba and Ubhedu primary Schools.

Caluza was excited that the suspects were arrested. “Our plea now is in those courts, that they must not be given bail, they must be sentenced and the sanction must be harsh because what they are doing is something that has never happened before,” she said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.