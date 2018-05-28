Durban - Visvin Reddy, a Chatsworth resident and ANC activist, said it was disgusting and disturbing that Chatsworth police would arrest 20 residents for being part of a demonstration outside the station.

More than 1 000 residents stood outside the Chatsworth police station on Monday night, demanding for justice to be served on the hijackers who were caught in Shallcross earlier in the day. Sadia Sukhraj, 9, was shot during the hijacking and died after being transported to a hospital.

Reddy said several violent protests were held by residents of the Bottlebrush informal settlement on Link Road in Shallcross on numerous occasions, but nobody was arrested.

"Why is it that the attitude of SAPS Chatsworth was different when the community demonstrated on Link Road and burnt tyres, looted shops and nearby homes? I have seen footage of the behaviour of senior SAPS officers. I demand that these community members be released immediately or there will be another demonstration outside the station. This bigotry and double standards must stop," Reddy said.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala condemned the "violent" protest that took place outside the police station.

"They were burning tyres, blockaded the road with burning tyres and hurled objects at the station premises. The police vehicles were also damaged during the violent protest. A total of 20 suspects were arrested last night for public violence," Gwala said.

The arrested protesters are expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's court soon.

