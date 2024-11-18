Twenty-four motorists charged for flouting traffic rules in Durban

Durban — Twenty-four motorists were charged for various traffic violations during roadblocks by the Durban metro police. The eThekwini Municipality had said metro police would conduct a major roadblock on Friday at an undisclosed location to address road traffic fines and outstanding warrants.

The roadblocks were held on uMgeni Road, Mahatma Gandhi (Point) Road and Russell Street. In a statement over the weekend, metro police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said the charges include drinking and driving, vehicle unroadworthiness, warrants and failure to produce a driver’s licence. Zungu said a minibus taxi driver was apprehended on uMgeni Road, approaching Springfield, as he attempted to flee from police.

Zungu stated that law enforcement authorities would process all suspects, with paid and unpaid warrants totalling R111 600, contributing to an overall debt of R58 million to the City. “Our Task Team further conducted house calls, a new strategy developed by the metro police to collect long outstanding fines at suspects’ residents. “Two suspects were initially arrested during the house call operation with fines totalling R96 000,” Zungu said.

Durban metro police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu. | eThekwini Municipality He explained that the operations will continue throughout the City as the municipality gears up for the festive season. “We have strengthened and intensified our stakeholder relations, approach and operations. These have produced favourable results for us as the City and our stakeholders,” Zungu said. He added that more road traffic inspections will be conducted in hotspot areas, including townships.

Meanwhile, 59 drivers were arrested during several metro police roadblocks in July. The roadblocks were set up at strategic locations throughout Durban where the metro police conducted breathalyser tests on drivers. The drivers were aged 22 to 57. The arrests emphasised the metro police’s zero-tolerance approach towards drivers found under the influence.