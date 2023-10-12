Two accused of navy veteran’s murder back in court

Durban — It would be well into November before the trial into the murder of an SA Navy veteran – whose body was only found six months after he was killed – could be heard in the Durban High Court. The pretrial conference against the two men charged with the murder of Malvern pensioner Ken Price, which began recently, has not been concluded.

It was initially meant to be heard in May, when Price’s neighbour Julio Nobrega, 32, and Nathan Padayachee, 23, Nobrega’s employee, appeared in court. However, it was postponed. The postponement came about as Padayachee was going to change lawyers because he had run out of funds to pay for a private attorney. The matter was then adjourned to July for Padayachee to be allocated a Legal Aid attorney and for the pretrial conference to begin. However, in July the pretrial was once again delayed as Padayachee’s new counsel, A Asmal, asked for time to consult with the accused ahead of the pretrial, while Nobrega wanted time to resolve fee matters with his private attorney, J Botha.

Last Monday, the matter was adjourned to November 6 for continuation of the pretrial conference. Once this was concluded and the case was certified trial-ready by a judge, trial dates would be set. Price was reported missing by his family in December 2021. Police investigations led to the recovery of his body in Richards Bay in May the following year. Nobrega and Padayachee are out on bail of R5 000. They are charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Price lived alone in his Northdene home and was an SA Navy veteran. He had a passion for the restoration of motorcycles and kept some at home. Nobrega, his neighbour, had a panel-beating business that he was running from his home. It’s alleged that for some time before Price’s murder, Nobrega had suspected the pensioner of reporting his panel-beating activities to the authorities.

It is further alleged that in November 2021, Price had invited Nobrega over to his home for a braai. Nobrega arrived with Padayachee and his other employees, including Nikiel Pillay and Matale Pillay. Price became intoxicated at the braai and the accused helped him get inside his house, following which they went back to Nobrega’s house. That is where it is alleged that they conspired to rob and kill the pensioner. It is alleged that Nobrega handed Padayachee a hammer with which to kill Price, and he did.