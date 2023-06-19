Two alleged kidnappers in court, accomplice shot dead during rescue

Durban — Two alleged kidnappers are expected to appear in court today (Monday) after their arrest at the weekend. Task Force Protection Services said that one suspect was shot dead and two others arrested. The gang was en-route to pick up the ransom when police pounced. The victim was rescued from the vehicle.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Friday, June 16, 2023, members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Crime Intelligence and Hostage Negotiator arrested two suspects aged 30 and 47, for kidnapping and hijacking. He said that on June 11, 2023, a 33-year-old victim was hijacked and kidnapped by the suspects outside a nightclub in Cato Manor. His vehicle was later found abandoned in the Berea area. A case of hijacking and kidnapping was reported at Cato Manor police station. The case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for investigation. “The suspects demanded a ransom of R50 000 from the victim’s girlfriend and colleagues. An amount of R5 000 was taken from the victim’s bank account,” Mhlongo said.

He said that members worked tirelessly since the date of the incident and a joint operation was conducted on Friday. “Suspects were spotted driving along the M25 towards Inanda and police stopped them. One suspect fled the scene and fired shots towards the police who retaliated in self-defence fatally wounding him,” Mhlongo said. “The two suspects were placed under arrest and the victim was successfully rescued. He was taken to hospital for a medical examination.