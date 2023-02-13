Two black mambas, spotted bush snake and Mozambique spitting cobra for snake catcher on hot, busy Sunday

Durban — After a few days of what one can call radio silence on the snake rescuing front, Durban snake catcher Nick Evans had a hot and busy Sunday which consisted of two black mambas, a bush snake and a Mozambique spitting cobra.
Evans said it was uncomfortably hot and humid on Sunday, even the snakes thought so. He ended up with a few rescues, all indoors, trying to keep cool.
He said his first catch was a spotted bush snake, also commonly known as the garden snake.
Evans said the snake was on a dining room floor.
He said the second snake was a black mamba, in Westville, which slithered in through the front door and hid behind some furniture.
“It was a small mamba. Usually, I’d say I don’t get many this size, although I have caught a few this size of late,” Evans said.
He said from there, he went to Westville North for a Mozambique spitting cobra in a lounge.
“It was between a couch and the wall. Relatively easy capture of the metre-long (+-), chunky individual,” Evans said.
He said thereafter, it was off to Seaview, to assist Durban South Snake Rescue with a black mamba in a garage.
“There was a pile of boxes in the corner, which rats decided to make a nest in. Well, there were no rats to be found, just the mamba, with a bump in its stomach,” Evans said.
“A lively, 2.1m individual.”
Evans said it was a fun Sunday, and a few showers were needed.
