Two cash-in-transit heists in 24 hours

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery in KwaMashu on Wednesday. Three people were treated for moderate to serious injuries after a cash-in-transit vehicle was blown up with explosives in what “seemed like a scene from a movie”, on Malandela Road, B-section in KwaMashu.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the cash delivery vehicle was accosted by the suspects reportedly travelling in at least two vehicles. “The suspects overpowered three security guards and allegedly robbed them of firearms before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.” Emer-G-Med emergency paramedics and Netcare 911 responded to the scene. The three people were injured when a Mercedes-Benz sedan was used to ram into the armoured cash-in-transit vehicle, with both vehicles going up in flames.

On arrival, the medics found that the armoured vehicle was “blown up and engulfed in flames”. It was reported that the victims were treated and then taken to hospitals. Emer-G-Med Paramedics’ Kyle van Reenen said: “The scene was chaotic. The police made several requests for further assistance and to take charge of the scene. This is Durban’s second cash-in-transit attack in the last 24 hours. A cash vehicle was attacked in Folweni yesterday (Tuesday) and a security man was killed.”

B section, KwaMashu residents look on as the old Mercedes Benz sedan and a cash-in-transit vehicle flare up after the cash truck was rammed with the Mercedes Benz sedan, and then blown up during the heist that took place in KwaMashu on Wednesday morning. Picture: Facebook The KZN VIP services said multiple emergency services and law enforcement agencies responded to Wednesday’s scene. It is alleged the suspects crashed the Mercedes sedan into the truck, while two new White Ford Ranger vehicles with approximately 15 to 20 male suspects, all armed with high-calibre rifles and other weapons, quickly drove to the scene. Netshiunda said: “Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be relayed via the MySAPS App.”

Commenting on their Facebook accounts, some members of the public blamed the escalating incidents of cash-in-transit heists on poverty and greed. Sashon Moodley asked how one could even think of going to KwaMashu with these money-transporting vans. Mark Govender said businesses needed to be cashless these days: “Accept card and electronic payments only”.