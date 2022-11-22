Two cops accused of assassinating an ANC councillor abandon their bail application

Durban — The two police officers accused of killing eThekwini ANC ward 99 councillor Mnqobi Victor Molefe abandoned their bail application at the Margate Magistrate’s Court last week. The duo based in Umkomaas police station, south of Durban, are Mayendran Chetty and Thanduxolo Phelago. They are facing two counts of murder in the Port Shepstone area, where they are alleged to have killed ward councillor Molefe and another person, Zitha Mqapheli Cele.

In a separate case, they are also facing two counts of murder for the alleged killings of Mlungisi “Piks” Buthelezi and Nhlonipho Nzimande, who were the councillor’s associates, execution-style in separate incidents in August and September. Chetty and Phelago told the Margate Magistrate’s Court on Friday that they would not be applying for bail in the murder case of Molefe and Zitha Mqapheli Cele. The cops are set to apply for bail later this week for allegedly killing the councillors’ associates after their case was postponed. The pair are also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

KZN spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Natasha Kara said the pair were remanded in custody. Molefe was fatally shot at his fiancée’s home in Mvutshini village outside Margate in September. The Daily News had reported that Molefe’s brother Sibonelo said the family believed the killing was related to the construction of a dam in Umkomaas. Daily News