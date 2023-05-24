Two courier vehicle robbery suspects killed, one arrested after shoot-out with police in Durban

Durban — Two courier vehicle robbery suspects have been killed during a shoot-out with police in Newlands East. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said two men who were suspected of an armed robbery of a courier vehicle were killed during a shoot-out with police on Wednesday morning.

Naicker said police responded to an incident where a courier vehicle was robbed along the N2 freeway in Paddock, near Port Shepstone, in the early hours of Wednesday. He said the suspects stole electronic devices, among other items. “Investigations led police to Newlands East where three suspects were found offloading their loot. The suspects ignored police instructions to surrender, opened fire at police and a shoot-out ensued,” Naicker said.

“After the shoot-out, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The third suspect was arrested and two firearms were recovered at the scene.” Naicker added the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been called to the scene for further investigations. The Newlands community police forum has been approached for comment.