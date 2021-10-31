Two die in a massive explosion while allegedly trying to steal fuel from Transnet pipeline

DURBAN - At least two people have been killed in a massive explosion while allegedly trying to steal fuel from the Transnet pipeline, on Horseshoe Road in Jacobs, in Durban on Sunday. Spokesperson for eThekwini Fire Department, Thabile Zikhali confirmed the two deaths.

It had been reported earlier that one person had died, but the number has since increased. Zikhali said: “There are two now, because as the incident is ongoing we keep on discovering bodies. This whole incident is happening outside. We suspect that the deceased were the ones trying to steal fuel from the Transnet pipeline.” She added that the explosion was from a Transnet pipeline.

“People were trying to steal the fuel from the pipes and loading it to the truck. We suspect that something may have gone wrong while they were still busy. Then there was an explosion which led to a massive fire,” Zikhali said. She added that some few litres of fuel had gone into the water. “There are teams that are protecting the area, trying to stop the fuel from getting into the harbour.”

She added that Transnet engineers, the police, and emergency services were also on the scene. “The Transnet engineer has advised that we evacuate the area to a safe distance of 500 metres from where we are. This is done by the fire department and Metro Police,” Zikhali said. ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on scene to find that EMRS and eThekwini Fire Department already there and fighting the blaze.