Two dog attacks leave three injured in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — Three people were injured when they were attacked by dogs in two separate incidents over the weekend. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that on Saturday, two people were injured during a dog attack in Merrivale, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to a Merrivale residence after reports of a dog attack seriously injuring two people. “Upon arrival, both injured patients were quickly assessed and found to have sustained significant injuries. They received on-scene stabilisation and critical care to manage their wounds,” Robertson said. Robertson added that the SPCA, NSPCA Inspectorate and Howick SAPS were also present, working closely with Midlands EMS to assess the situation and ensure the safety of others in the area. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police were approached for comment, but no comment was forthcoming. Riet River residents in Verulam demanded the removal of pitbulls after a pedestrian was attacked by five dogs. | Supplied Meanwhile, on Friday, Riet River residents in Verulam, demanded the removal of pitbulls after a pedestrian was attacked by five dogs. Private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said about 70 residents gathered outside a property on Saturn Road in Riet River, Verulam, demanding the removal of five dogs that attacked a man on Friday afternoon.

He said Rusa paramedics stabilised a seriously injured man who was mauled by the five pitbulls. It is alleged that the dogs fled onto the road and attacked the man after their owner opened the driveway gate to remove a vehicle. “The pedestrian sustained bite marks to his face, legs and body. His right arm is believed to be fractured. He was taken to hospital by ambulance,” Balram said.

"Residents gathered outside the property following the incident demanding that the dogs be removed from the area. They complained that several of their pets were brutally killed by the pitbulls. They feared that the dogs would attack other pedestrians and children." KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Verulam are investigating a case of failure to prevent an animal from causing injury to another person.