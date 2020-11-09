Two hitch-hiking Durban sisters freed from alleged kidnappers wanting to rob them

Durban - THREE men, driving a red A-Class Mercedes Benz were arrested for allegedly robbing and kidnapping two sisters. Urban Defence tactical officers were conducting crime prevention duties in the Overport and Sherwood areas on Saturday when the officers noticed the suspicious car travelling along Jan Smuts Highway with half of the rear number plate covered with a face mask. Spokesperson Ziyad Paruk said their officers began following the vehicle but the men noticed they were being followed and immediately tried to escape. A chase ensued and Urban Defence officers were able to intercept the vehicle on the N3 Durban bound. Three men and two traumatised women emerged from the car. “It was then established that the women were taken captive and being driven around the Mayville, Chesterville and Sherwood areas.

The men were demanding access to their bank accounts and said they will not be released unless all their funds are transferred to them or withdrawn.”

Paruk said the men were looking for a garage that was safe for them to withdraw the cash.

“They were pulled over before the Brickfield off ramp and the two women ran out of the vehicle crying and screaming.”

Police were called to the scene and the men were arrested and detained at Umbilo SAPS.

“The suspects were found in possession of two cellphones, cash and bank cards all belonging to the victims,” Paruk said.

The vehicle was also seized as well as the exhibits.

Paruk said the women were from Ntuzuma F section but were hitch-hiking to Estcourt on King Dinuzulu Road near the McDonalds.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed this adding that the sisters, aged 35 and 37, were offered a lift by the three men and when they got in the vehicle, they were instructed to pay immediately.

“The men drove around with them and their bags were searched. Cash, cellphones and bank cards were taken. The men demanded passwords to their banking apps and pin codes to the bank cards,” said Mbele.

She said the men, aged between 32 and 42, were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday on robbery and kidnapping charges.

Daily News