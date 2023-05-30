Two in court, warrant of arrest issued for a director in relation to KZN Department of Health R32m fraud case

Durban — Two accused have appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for R32 million in fraud. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Tuesday, May 30, Dr Sibongile Zungu, 60, a former KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health (head of department) and Sifiso Mtshali, 53, appeared briefly in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Mhlongo said that it is alleged that in 2013, the KZN Department of Health awarded a 36-month lease to Mzansi Life-Care for the hiring of a mobile clinic. The contract was further extended without following the supply chain management process. He said that in 2016, the department awarded Mzansi Life-Care a contract for the outright purchase of four mobile clinics to the value of R32 million without following any supply chain management process. The vehicles were registered under Mzansi Life-Care instead of the department. Mhlongo said that the roadworthy certificates were not obtained by the department and the vehicles were parked off for three years. It is alleged that Mzansi Life-Care director, Nandi Msimang, fraudulently removed the four mobile clinics and sold them, as a result the department suffered a loss of R32 million.

“A case of fraud was reported at Pietermaritzburg police station and the case docket was allocated to the Durban-based Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation for an intensive probe. A warrant of arrest has been issued for (Nandi) Msimang and the Hawks are looking for her in connection with this case,” Mhlongo said. “Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Captain Pillay at 071 481 3789. “Dr Zungu and Mtshali were released on warning and the case was postponed to August 4, 2023,” Mhlongo added.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, last week, the Daily News reported that officials who were from KwaZulu-Natal’s Premier’s office, including the Chief Financial Officer, were arrested in 2020 for fraud, corruption, and money laundering, and appeared in the Durban High Court. Ziphathe Cibane, as well as the head of supply chain management, Nonhlanhla Hlongwa and seven others, face charges in relation to a R24 million tender. Of the nine accused, five were from the premier’s office and they are alleged to have disregarded supply chain procedures by colluding with service providers in securing catering tenders.

The other accused from the premier's office is personal assistant Nomusa Zakwe, 35, administration clerk Njabulo Makhathini, 34, and senior administration clerk Sithembiso Msomi, 53, who are out on R5 000 bail each. Cibane is out on R10 000 bail while Hlongwa is out on R5 000. Seven companies are further accused in the matter, bringing the total number of accused in the matter to 16.