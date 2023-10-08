Two killed in crash on KZN South Coast

Durban — A crash between two vehicles resulted in the death of two people and injuries to a few others on Saturday night on the R61 near Margate. KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) spokesperson Chantelle Botha said that on Saturday night, KZPA responded to the R61 near Margate after reports of a collision. Botha said that when emergency services arrived they found that a car and bakkie had been involved in a collision.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that five patients had sustained serious injuries. The patients were treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment. “Sadly, two occupants had sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived,” Botha said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said that “a case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Margate SAPS”.

She said that it is alleged that two vehicles were involved in a collision and two people died while others sustained injuries. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a crash on the N2 near Tinley Manor on the KZN North Coast left a family of six injured earlier on Saturday. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that IPSS Medical and various other services responded to a single-vehicle accident on the N2 northbound near Tinley Manor.

"A vehicle carrying a family of six crashed, leaving two critically injured and four with serious injuries. One of the critically injured patients is a young baby between 7-9 months and the decision was made to activate the Netcare 911 helicopter. The young patient will be transported to a Level 1 Trauma facility for the care needed," Meyrick said. "The remainder of the patients have been transported to various facilities for further care."