Two killed in Vanrova drive-by shooting

Durban — oThongathi police are searching for the people who shot and killed two men who were seated in a minibus taxi in Vanrova on Friday. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a case of murder had been opened.

“It is reported that two men were shot and killed while seated in a Hiace minibus, and the officers recovered around 58 spent cartridges from the ammunition used in the shooting. The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage. However, police investigators will also be linking the shooting to the Emona shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon. Police investigations are under way,” Ngcobo said. A bullet-riddled Hiace minibus wherein two men were shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Friday night. Picture: Supplied This after two men were reportedly shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Friday night in Vanrova. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that 58 spent rifle cartridges were recovered at the scene of a drive-by shooting that left two people dead. He said that Rusa members were called out to the scene at approximately 11.06pm on Friday.

“On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered a bullet-riddled Toyota Hiace taxi stationary in the road. The two occupants of the vehicle were shot and killed in the incident. On further inspection, Rusa officers found that 58 .223 cartridges were spent during the shooting,” Balram said. Spent bullet catridges were found on scene, where two men were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Friday night, in Vanrova. Picture: Supplied Rusa added that the motive for the murders had not been established, but it was believed to be linked to the shooting incident that left one person dead in Emona on Thursday night. For this shooting, Rusa said that a high calibre rifle was used to execute a man seated in his vehicle in Emona on Thursday afternoon.

After the shooting, Rusa said that the residents of Emona contacted the Rusa Tongaat Operations Centre at approximately 6.24pm, reporting rapid gun fire in the area. Reaction officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, and patrolled the area until they discovered a bullet-riddled VW Golf. The driver’s lifeless body was slumped in his seat. He had been shot multiple times. It was established that the man had been parked on the road waiting for a friend when the occupants of an unknown vehicle opened fire on him. Several rifle cartridges were recovered at the scene.