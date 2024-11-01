Two KZN cash-in-transit heists leave one dead as authorities meet to combat crime

Durban — A cash guard was killed and others were injured in two separate cash-in-transit (CIT) related incidents in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this week. These CIT incidents were on the eve of a meeting between multidisciplinary law enforcement agencies aiming to unite to combat cash-in-transit robberies.

On Tuesday, the Police Ministry, senior representatives from the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks), and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira), met with the Cash-In-Transit Association of South Africa (Citasa) to address the ongoing issue of CIT robberies across the country. This in-person meeting, the second after an initial virtual introduction, brought together key stakeholders to discuss strategies to combat this type of crime more effectively. Citasa head Grant Clark led a delegation comprising representatives from EFS Security, Fidelity Cash Solutions, G4S, SBV, Vertex Security Services, and Izi Cash. Each entity presented detailed analyses and highlighted the challenges that plague the CIT industry.

Clark underlined the importance of working together to safeguard lives and reduce the economic toll of these incidents. The DPCI and Psira also delivered comprehensive presentations on arrests made relating to CIT robberies and current measures aimed at mitigating losses and minimising risks associated with CIT robberies. During the meeting, it emerged that CITs are most prevalent in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Proposals emphasised the need for collaboration between SAPS and Citasa to curb CITs, which not only pose severe risks to personnel but also impact the economy. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu described the meeting as highly productive, expressing optimism about the future. Mchunu said the discussions mark a positive step forward for the safety of our communities and protecting our economy.

“The Ministry of Police is committed to strengthening collaboration with Citasa and all relevant stakeholders to combat cash-in-transit robberies and bring perpetrators to justice. “We endorse the current Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the SAPS and Business Against Crime, which Citasa is a member of and we will be reinforcing the provisions of the MoU. This ongoing partnership between the Ministry, SAPS, Citasa and security stakeholders demonstrates a united front against CIT crime, reinforcing a safer environment for all South Africans,” Mchunu explained. ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to a cash-in-transit robbery on the N2 northbound before Higginson Highway. | ALS Paramedics On Monday afternoon, it is alleged a motorist recorded the bombing of a cash van on the N11 between Newcastle and Ladysmith.

Later, ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to a CIT robbery on the N2 northbound before Higginson Highway. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived, they found a damaged CIT vehicle on the emergency lane with the public looting the truck. “Two officers had sustained moderate injuries from gunshot wounds and assault wounds. Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the men on the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “We can confirm that Hawks members from Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation are investigating a case of cash in transit heist which happened on the N11 on Monday.” Mhlongo said it is alleged a cash van was attacked by about 15 suspects who fired shots until it stopped. “Two security guards were robbed of their service firearms and explosives were used to blow the back of the cash van. The safes did not open, unfortunately, the security guard who was inside was burnt to death,” Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo also confirmed that Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation are investigating a case of cash-in-transit heist which happened on Monday along the N2 where a cash van was attacked by unknown suspects. "They shot at the cash van and robbed the security guards of their firearms. They then used explosives to blow up the safes. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash," Mhlongo said.