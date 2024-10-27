Two KZN public works officials suspended amid fraud investigation into multimillion-rand contract

Durban — In a bold move against corruption, two senior officials from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure have been placed on precautionary suspension amid a fraud investigation linked to a multimillion-rand contract. This decision comes after allegations surfaced regarding the mismanagement of a R79 million contract aimed at eradicating asbestos at four KZN hospitals. Department spokesperson, Steve Bhengu, confirmed that the suspensions were prompted by information provided by a whistleblower. Following the initial report on 17 October 2024, KZN MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure, Martin Meyer, referred the matter for investigation.

Within nine days of investigation, the head of the department placed the officials on indefinite suspension pending a full forensic investigation. The investigation aims to scrutinise various aspects of the contract, including the rate of completion, the value for money, and the work done against the invoices that have been issued. This inquiry, said Bhengu, is expected to shed light on potential financial misconduct and misappropriation of public funds.

MEC Meyer said, “These decisive actions reflect our commitment to upholding high standards of transparency, accountability, and integrity within the department.” He also stressed the crucial role of whistleblowers in bringing attention to malfeasance and assured them of protection and support as they play a vital part in the fight against corruption. "This comes at a time when the KZN Public Works and Infrastructure Department is currently implementing new and enhanced measures designed to safeguard whistleblowers," said Bhengu.

In a bid to weed out corruption in the public sector, Meyer said: "These initiatives will soon be officially launched, engaging local communities to ensure a safer environment for those who come forward with vital information. This proactive approach is anticipated to foster a culture of transparency and trust within public institutions, enabling citizens to participate actively in monitoring government operations.” The department's efforts to curb corruption come as part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate public trust in state mechanisms, amidst ongoing concerns about misuse of funds and mismanagement across various sectors. Meyer said last month that his department was anticipating terminating the contracts of consultants who were “milking” the state of public funds.