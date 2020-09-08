Two KZN pupils suspended after assault video goes viral

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has issued a stern warning that bullying will not be tolerated at schools in the province. This after two pupils were suspended after a viral video circulated online that showed a female pupil being badly assaulted. The video was taken by another pupil while several others watched. The alleged bully shown in the video punches and kicks the school girl on the dusty ground and pulls her underwear until they snap. The victim pleads with her to stop as others also begged her to stop. The incident was criticised on social media, with many calling for the pupil to be arrested.

It is not yet clear if a case of assault has been opened by the victim’s family.

While details surrounding the incident were unclear, KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu issued a stern warning on Tuesday morning saying bullying would not be tolerated at KZN schools.

The department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said on Tuesday the department had launched an investigation that will hopefully provide details of the incident.

Mthethwa said preliminary investigations conducted by the department as soon as the video came to its attention revealed the pupils were both from a high school in the Zululand region.

Mthethwa said a formal report which would contain the finer details such as the names of the suspended pupils, would form part of the investigation’s outcome.

Mshengu said: “The department has suspended the two pupils involved in a case of bullying pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.Professional therapy will be offered to the victim and other pupils. Aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Daily News