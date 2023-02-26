Two men drown in infamous KZN quarry dam after warnings of using the area as a recreational spot

Durban — Do not swim in Nseleni quarry dam in Empangeni was the warning from officials to residents who have turned the dam into a picnic and swimming spot. As a result of swimming in the quarry dam, two men reportedly died there over the weekend.

City of uMhlathuze spokesperson Bongani Gina said a man ran into difficulty while swimming in the dam and was pulled out of the water by the community and rushed to a nearby clinic, where he died. In another incident, a 47-year-old man drowned in the dam, and his body was retrieved from the water by police search and rescue teams on Sunday morning. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Empangeni police were probing an incident that had occurred in Nseleni.

“It is alleged that a man was with his friends at Mayeni quarry yesterday (Saturday) afternoon. Reports indicate that a 47-year-old man was swimming with friends when he got into difficulty and drowned,” Ngcobo said. Community members at the dangerous Nseleni quarry dam after two men drowned and died there on Saturday. Picture: Supplied The dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal, which is situated in an area under the tribal authority of the Khoza traditional leadership, was left unattended when Kumba ceased mining in the area. Residents have turned the quarry into a swimming pool and picnic spot. Mayor of uMhlathuze Xolani Ngwezi warned community members about swimming at the dam because it was not designated for this activity. Ngwezi advised residents to use the Nseleni, Aquadene and Brackenham swimming pools, as well as Alkantstrand beach in Meerensee, all of which are all areas that are designated for swimming and have lifeguards.

“Results of samples proved that even water in that dam is not safe for swimming. There is a health risk and a health hazard at the dam,” said Ngwezi. Community members at the infamous Nseleni quarry dam after two men drowned and died. Picture: Supplied Ngwezi said the matter was still being handled by the Department of Mineral Resources and the owner of the dam. He said a meeting was held at KwaKhoza between the department, the traditional council, the ward councillor, and the City of uMhlathuze. This is not the first incident of drowning at the quarry dam. Last month IOL reported that a 42-year-old man drowned at the site. The ward councillor in the area said people started swimming there on December 24 last year, and since then the number of people coming to the dam had increased.