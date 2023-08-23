Two men on trial for allegedly killing North Coast taxi boss

Durban – Two men accused of killing a taxi boss and manager of the Dolphin Taxi Association, Dustin Pillay, in September 2019 are on trial at the Durban High Court. The Dolphin Taxi Association is based in Shakaskraal, North Coast. The pair, Cebo Xulu and Thokozani Mthethwa, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, eight counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful possession of firearms with one being of a fully automatic firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, malicious injury to property and negligent driving.

Previously, there were three suspects. However, one of them, Mfanufikile Dlamini from Hammarsdale, died. Pillay was killed in 2019 when taxi violence was rife on the North Coast. Around the time of Pillay’s death, at least four murders had been recorded in Shakaskraal. The State alleges that the accused unlawfully and intentionally conspired among themselves and with others to intentionally kill Pillay and other taxi owners Mlungisi Andrew Ngcobo and Ntandoyekhaya Makhanya.

Moreover, the State said that prior to the incident there were indications that Pillay made a number of reports to the police relating to, among other things, some murders being committed in their taxi industry. “He allegedly implicated some of the taxi owners and executive member(s) of the DCTA. The accused and others conspired to have the deceased and taxi owners associated with him killed in order to silence him or them,” said the State. The accused are alleged to have fired shots and killed Pillay at a taxi rank while he was with other taxi owners. Pillay died on the scene and one person, Siyabonga Ndlovu, was injured. He was taken to a hospital and treated.