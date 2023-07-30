Two men remanded in custody after being found with suspected stolen vehicle

Durban — Two suspects have been remanded into custody after they were arrested for being in possession of a vehicle suspected to have been stolen. UMkhanyakude District police spokesperson Captain Sbusiso Mkhize said that police arrested two men, aged 30 and 39, for the possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Mkhize said that on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, a private security company spotted a suspicious vehicle with two male occupants that was travelling along the R22 road during a high-density operation in the Hluhluwe area. He said that police and private security managed to chase and stop the suspicious vehicle in the Kwamduku area. “The suspicious bakkie was found with a fabricated registration number and fraudulent licence disk. It is alleged that this vehicle was hijacked on the same day and sought by Umlazi police,” Mkhize said.

He said that the two men were charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and contravention of the Immigration Act and they appeared before Ubombo Magistrates Court on July 27, 2023. “The suspects are remanded in custody for a formal bail application and they will appear in Ubombo Magistrates Court on August 3, 2023,” Mkhize said. The District Commissioner Major General Mduduzi Shezi applauded the arrests and further appreciated the commitment of all law enforcement agencies in fighting crime at uMkhanyakude.

The District Commissioner Major General Mduduzi Shezi applauded the arrests and further appreciated the commitment of all law enforcement agencies in fighting crime at uMkhanyakude.

Meanwhile, in reply to a parliamentary written question on the steps Home Affairs had taken to combat cross-border crime in the absence of a fully functioning Border Management Authority considering that cross-border crime, particularly in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality, Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said that since July last year, the Border Management Authority had deployed 33 trained border guards attached to the Kosi Bay port of entry responsible for the management of the legitimate movement of people and goods. The success obtained since their deployment included: 360 undocumented migrants were arrested;

A Toyota Prado and green Toyota Conquest were among stolen vehicles that were recovered;

Three bales of second-hand clothing were confiscated;

Three cellphones, four laptops and gearbox were detected and recovered as stolen property;

33.924kg of dagga was seized;

One suspect was arrested for possession of maritime resources (lobsters and crayfish) valued at R73 600; and

One suspect was arrested for possession of human tissue (belly button).