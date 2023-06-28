Two men sentenced to life imprisonment for raping, kidnapping two girls in KZN

Durban — Two KwaZulu-Natal men were sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and kidnapping two girls in two separate incidents. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court sentenced Mthokozisi Khowa, 21, to life imprisonment for raping and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl.

Ngcobo said that on October 20, 2020, Khowa raped the victim at Elim Mission. “The suspect kidnapped the girl and raped her repeatedly until she managed to text her sister, requesting her to call the police and send them to the house of the man who had kept her in his house against her will,” Ngcobo said. She said the matter was reported at Paddock SAPS, and the docket was transferred to the Margate Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation.

“The suspect made several court appearances before he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and a further eight years for kidnapping,” Ngcobo said. She said that in another incident, Phindani Jwara, 32, was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and five years for kidnapping. Ngcobo said that on December 26, 2021, a six-year-old girl was playing with her friends in the Ezimeleni area when she disappeared. One of her friends mentioned that she was taken by the suspect, who carried her to his shack.

“The mother of the child proceeded to the suspect’s house and caught him in the act. uMlazi police were summoned, and they arrested the suspect,” Ngcobo said. She said the docket was transferred to the uMlazi FCS for further investigation. “The accused made several appearances at the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court before he was sentenced,” Ngcobo said.