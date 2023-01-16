Two men who robbed and hijacked a Durban couple, to spend 20 years in prison

Durban — Two carjackers were sentenced to 20 years in prison after they were found guilty of carjacking and possession of stolen vehicle. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said: “Nkosingiphile Makhoba, 29, and Khanyiso Mahlulele, 32, will spend the next 20 years of their lives facing prison walls. This comes after the duo was found guilty of carjacking and possession of stolen vehicle in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on January 10, 2023.”

Netshiunda said that a couple had just parked their vehicle outside their home in Greenwood Park on the night of November 27, 2021, when they were approached by Makhoba and Mahlulele who robbed them of their belongings at gunpoint, before taking away their vehicle forcefully. Nine days later the two men were arrested by the Public Order Policing members in Port Shepstone, and were found in possession of the hijacked vehicle. “Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Nhlanhla Mhlongo pulled out all stops and managed to keep the suspects in custody. His meticulous investigative skills proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt and ensured that justice was duly served,” Netshiunda said. He said that Makhoba and Mahlulele were each found guilty on two counts:

Count 1 - carjacking – 15 years imprisonment. Count 2 - possession of stolen vehicle – 5 years. Meanwhile, Lindani Mbatha, 19, and Nzukwiswa Giwose, 25, appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, January 12, for the alleged car-jacking and murder of their friend Wandamusa Koza, 27.

“The pair were remanded in custody and will be back in the dock on January 20 when they are expected to make a formal bid for bail,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo. “Koza’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in a sports ground at G section in KwaMashu. The deceased had already been reported missing after he reportedly left home on December 31, 2022, and never returned.” Ngcobo said an intensive investigation led the police to Glendale near the Maphumulo area where his vehicle was recovered.

