Two more suspects arrested for 2019 murder of businessman

Durban - Two men are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the murder of businessman Subendran Mark Naidoo last year, taking to three the number of people arrested for the crime. Two men were arrested yesterday, after the first was nabbed on Sunday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Naidoo, 46, was shot and killed outside his home on Indus Road, on August 30 last year. Police arrested the first suspect in the murder, Sanele Cele, 38, in Polokwane on Sunday. He appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court for a bail application next week.

Magma Investigations and Security owner Shaheen Suleiman and the provincial police investigative unit made the arrests after a 10-month investigation. A case of murder and attempted murder was opened for investigation at Mountain Rise police station.

Naidoo was the co-ordinator of Hulamin Security.

He was reversing his car out of his driveway, on his way to drop off his three-year-old granddaughter at a crèche, when a gunman dressed in camouflage attire repeatedly shot at the car.

In an attempt to protect the child, Naidoo pushed her down into the foot well of the front passenger seat and shielded her with his body, but he was hit.

He had survived a previous attempt on his life when he returned from work a week before.

Sagren Naidoo said his brother had worked as a security adviser at Hulamin and that he was “working on something sensitive”.

Naidoo, a father of two, had formed the Copesville neighbourhood watch and became a police reservist after matriculating.

Daily News