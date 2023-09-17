Two people killed in head-on collision on the N2 in KZN

Durban — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on the N2 near Nyoni in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that IPSS Medical Rescue received reports of a motor vehicle crash on the N2 near Nyoni, northern KZN.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, it was discovered that two motor vehicles had collided head-on, he said. “Sadly, two people sustained extensive traumatic injuries and were declared deceased on the scene,” Meyrick said. “Two other people sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene by IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics before being transported to hospital for further care.”

Meyrick thanked the Rural Metro Fire Department for their assistance on the scene. “Our sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” Meyrick said. A head-on collision between two vehicles resulted in the death of two people and two others sustaining serious injuries on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Nyoni SAPS are investigating a case of culpable homicide after the two people died in a head-on collision.

Gwala said that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated. Reacting to the crash, Juno Botha asked, how many more people must die on this stretch of road before something is done. “I want to say weekly, but I feel like it’s almost daily, that you read about this stretch. We had a horrific experience on this same stretch, 5 people passed on, including children in a head-on collision where we had one car spinning one way past us, and the other, the other way, after they hit each other. Speed was not the cause, rainy weather was. Please @Minister of Transport, MEC of the area, @SANRAL, someone ... Please step up and do something!” Botha said.

Cadre-Gorbachev KaMdoda KaNobhuliziyalo KaSgodo said: “The haunted N2 stretch …” Zulu Andile said: “Sanral, please put a wall on these roads.” A head-on collision between two vehicles resulted in the death of two people and two others sustaining serious injuries on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that wet weather caused multiple crashes with injuries, ranging from minor to moderate, in Durban.

Naidoo said that the KZN VIP ambulance and other emergency services worked swiftly across Durban and surrounding areas following multiple collisions. “We are thankful that the first responders were kept safe and able to assist wherever they could through immense weather conditions,” Naidoo said. A head-on collision between two vehicles resulted in the death of two people and two others sustaining serious injuries on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue