Two Pietermaritzburg burn victims succumb to their injuries, death toll rises to 10

Durban — Two more people have died after a gang of armed suspects entered a house over the weekend, asked about the homeowner, then instructed the victims to undress and doused them in a flammable liquid and set them alight. On Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Two more victims have been confirmed to have succumbed to their burn injuries at a hospital, taking the total number of fatalities to 10.”

On Monday afternoon, Netshiunda said that police launched a manhunt after eight people were burnt to death in Msunduzi location in Taylor’s Halt, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday evening. He said that Taylor’s Halt police have launched a massive manhunt after eight people were burnt to death inside a house in Msunduzi location in Taylor’s Halt. Netshiunda said that it was reported that 15 men, aged between 25 and 46, were in a house when seven suspects, reportedly armed with rifles, asked them about the whereabouts of the owner of the house.

When the men realised that the homeowner was not there, the men reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress, before pouring a liquid substance on them and setting them alight. Netshiunda said that eight men reportedly died at the scene while four victims survived with severe burn wounds and were rushed to hospital for medical attention. “The suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive for the killing is yet to be established, although drug-related issues could not be ruled out,” Netshiunda said.

Police are pleading with anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police or call the SAPS crime stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can tip off the police anonymously through the MySAPSApp. The incident comes almost a month since armed men entered a house in Imbali township, also in Pietermaritzburg, and shot dead 10 family members. Police arrested two of the four suspects, one under police guard in hospital after sustaining injuries during a shootout with police. One suspect escaped while another was shot dead.