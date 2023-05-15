Two shot dead in KwaMashu vehicle attack

Durban — KwaMashu police are investigating two counts of murder after two men, aged 19 and 26, were fatally wounded inside a vehicle along the Langwe Road at D Section, KwaMashu, on Friday evening. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the police responded to the scene where they found the two victims in the front seats with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The vehicle was still idling and preliminary investigations suggest that the two could have been shot by suspect(s) who were seated in the back seat of the car. “The victims have been identified and they are both from Cornubia Flats in Verulam. The vehicle, a grey Hyundai, belongs to the mother of one of the deceased,” said Netshiunda. He said investigations into the motive of the killing and the search for the suspect(s) were under way.

This comes after the video showing details of the incident had been making the rounds on social media over the weekend. The video shows the lifeless bodies of the two victims lying inside the car, with one victim seated in the driver’s seat with what appears to be a gunshot wound at the back of his head and the other on the passenger seat. All four windows were smashed and one person among the spectators that were taking the video is heard declaring that the bag inside the victims’ car was open and empty and they assumed that the victims were robbed before they were shot.