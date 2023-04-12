Two suspected business burglars apprehended after an Artificial Intelligence camera detects them exiting a window

Durban — Two suspected business burglars were arrested after they were detected by an Artificial Intelligence camera while they were exiting a window and moving onto the rooftop of a nearby business in Durban. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said AI cameras lead to the apprehension of two business burglars over the weekend.

Powell said that on Sunday afternoon, two suspects were apprehended after being caught breaking into a neighbouring business in the Windermere area. “The incident began at approximately 1.50pm, when an Artificial Intelligence camera detected suspects exiting a window and moving onto the rooftop of a nearby business located on Dumbarton Road,” Powell said. He said that the Marshall Security’s Emergency Dispatch Centre immediately received an alert and dispatched multiple armed response officers and members of their Special Operations Team to the scene. Their Emergency Dispatch Centre kept eye on the suspects and provided their descriptions and whereabouts to their responding officers, who arrived on the scene within minutes.

“The suspects, aware of the response, attempted to evade arrest by jumping between business properties on Umgeni Road, Dumbarton Avenue, Ballance Road and Cobham Grove,” Powell said. He said their team and other private security companies had already surrounded the perimeter of the properties while waiting for the assistance of the Durban Central SAPS and the Durban Flying Squad, who arrived on the scene shortly after. “The search for the suspects took almost an hour and a half as security teams combed through the area. Finally, thanks to the joint efforts of our team members, other private security companies, and the SAPS, the suspects were successfully apprehended.

“Upon apprehension, the suspects were found to be in possession of house-breaking implements and were subsequently transported to the Durban Central SAPS for further investigation and processing,” he said. Powell added that the successful operation was a testament to the coordination and collaboration between the private security companies and SAPS. “Well done to our team for using the power of technology and AI cameras as an extra eye in the sky to assist in the successful arrest,” he said.