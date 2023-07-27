Two suspected drug dealers arrested with 7 firearms, hundreds of ammo, 269 Xanax tablets

Durban — Two suspected drug dealers have appeared in court for illegal firearms possession, illegal possession of ammunition and contravention of the Medicines Control Act. Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said Leanne Noma Chetty, 50, and Keenan Singh, 19, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, where Chetty was granted R50 000 bail and Singh was released on a warning.

Nxumalo said that the Durban Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by the Durban Central Visible Policing, Durban K9, Crime Intelligence and National Intervention Unit conducted an operation in a building on Churston Road, in Cowies Hill on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after they received information about illicit activities that were allegedly conducted on the premises. Leanne Noma Chetty, 50, and Keenan Singh, 19, are charged with illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and contravention of the Medicines Control Act. Picture: Hawks “On arrival, a search was conducted and two shotguns, four pistols, a revolver, and more than 600 assortment of ammunition were recovered. Police further searched Singh who was carrying a bag with 269 Xanax tablets,” Nxumalo said. She said Chetty and Singh were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and contravention of the Medicines Control Act. Police further confiscated a cellphone and two booklets with a list of clients who had purchased narcotics.

“The matter was adjourned to four September 2023 for further investigation,” Nxumalo said. Meanwhile, earlier this month, officers from the Provincial Drugs and Firearms unit acted on intelligence about a large quantity of drugs which were destined for the streets of Durban. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda the team proceeded to the identified location and raided a flat in Point. Seven thousand five hundred ecstasy tablets, as well as suspected cocaine and ephedrine powder, were found inside the flat.