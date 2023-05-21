Two suspects arrested, stolen items, vehicle used in house robberies recovered

Durban — Two suspects were arrested and two vehicles were recovered by the police and private security after a high-speed chase in Lamontville recently. PT Alarms said that quick action from Lamontville SAPS, assisted by Umlazi K9, Amanzimtoti Crime Prevention, PT Alarms Tactical unit and other security companies, led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of two vehicles linked to house robberies in Isipingo and Malvern as well as stolen items, in Lamontville, on Thursday.

PT Alarms said that a high-speed chase ensued when the police’s suspicions confirmed that the Toyota Etios was found to have been used in a house robbery in Isipingo and Malvern. A grey Nissan Almera, a second vehicle used by the suspects, joined the chase too. “Both vehicles eventually split and members continued following the Etios. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house,” PT Alarms said.

“The two suspects were arrested and property from the house robbery was found in the vehicle.” PT Alarms said that police officers received information about the Almera and informed members of the location. “The Almera was taken during the house robbery Isipingo,” PT Alarms said.

It said that recoveries include the Nissan Almera, Toyota Etios, two televisions, four cellphones and one Mercedes-Benz key. Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said that police in Lamontville arrested two suspects after a high-speed chase on Impangele Street. “Lamontville detectives were on duty tracing wanted suspects when they noticed a maroon Toyota Etios which was driving recklessly along Khawula Road,” Netshiunda said.

He said that circulation results on the vehicle confirmed that the exact vehicle had been involved in house robbery cases in Isipingo and Malvern. “Two suspects, aged 24 and 28 years old were arrested and suspected stolen items were recovered from the vehicle. The suspects will appear in court soon on charges of possession of suspected stolen items,” Netshiunda said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.