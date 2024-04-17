Two suspects arrested with loot hours after breaking into Durban home

Durban — Two suspects, caught red-handed with the loot, are expected in court on Wednesday (today) for a housebreaking case. The suspects were linked to a housebreaking in the Umgeni area on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Greenwood Park police arrested two suspects for cases of burglary at residential premises and possession of suspected stolen property. Ngcobo said the first suspect, aged 30, was arrested on Chicks Drive in Umgeni Park in the early hours of Monday morning, April 15, after a house was broken into and various gadgets stolen. The second suspect, aged 23, was also arrested on Monday on North Coast Road after he was found in possession of suspected stolen property. The suspect was found in possession of a laptop, allegedly stolen during a housebreaking on Chicks Drive.

“The suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to other cases. Both suspects were expected to appear before Durban Magistrate’s Court on April 17,” Ngcobo said. Greenwood Park police and Marshall Security officers arrested two suspects for cases of burglaries at residential premises and possession of suspected stolen property. | Marshall Security Elaborating on the incident, Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Monday at approximately 5am, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a call from a client residing on Chicks Drive in the Umgeni Park area reporting a housebreaking which occurred during the early parts of the morning. Powell said armed officers were immediately dispatched and it was established that two Apple MacBooks, a Canon camera, shoes and a handbag had been stolen.

During investigations, at approximately 8am, working together with the Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes Unit acting on information received, members identified a suspect carrying a backpack walking on North Coast Road in the Briardene area. “Members stopped the suspect and conducted a search during which they discovered the stolen two Apple MacBooks and a Canon camera which were positively identified as the items stolen from the housebreaking,” Powell said. “Upon questioning the suspect how he came to be in possession of these items, he revealed that he received them from an individual in the Briardene informal settlement and offered to lead members to him.”

Acting on the information, members proceeded to the location indicated by the suspect, Powell said. “Following their investigation at the premises, they apprehended another suspect who was found in possession of the remaining stolen items from the housebreaking,” Powell said. “A further search of the informal dwelling yielded a laptop and an iPad, which the suspect could not account for.”